First look: Kiara Advani’s ‘Nadia’ look from ‘Toxic’ creates buzz

One of the most anticipated films of 2026, Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’, continues to build massive momentum as the makers officially unveiled the first look of Kiara Advani as Nadia.

The first look at Nadia captures Kiara in a moment of striking complexity. While the poster initially places her in a glamorous spotlight against a vibrant circus backdrop, a closer inspection reveals a character defined by profound emotional layers. Beneath the spectacle lies a sense of grief and melancholy, signalling a shift toward a performance-driven narrative. This complex depiction suggests that Nadia is far more than a conventional role, hinting at a transformative turn that could be a career-defining milestone for the actress.

Reflecting on Kiara’s portrayal, director Geetu Mohandas said, “Some performances don’t just belong to a film - they redefine an artist. What Kiara created on screen in this film is nothing short of transformative. As a director, I am deeply proud of her and for the performance she has delivered and for the faith and heart she brought into our shared journey.”

Four years after redefining box-office history with ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, Rocking Star Yash makes his much-awaited return to the big screen with ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’. Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ has been filmed simultaneously in English and Kannada, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and several other languages.