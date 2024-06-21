First Look: Kakuda

The makers of Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem-starrer supernatural comedy ‘Kakuda’ unveiled the first look poster of the star cast, announcing that the movie will be released on July 12.

Taking to social media, the makers shared a spooky poster, in which Riteish is in the middle, standing with a device in his hand. He has a rugged look, tattoos on the left hand and left arm and kohl on his eyes. Next to him is Sonakshi, who looks scared in the picture and is holding a torch. On the other side of Riteish is Saqib who is giving a goon-vibe and is holding a torch. Behind the trio, there is a ghostly figure watching them closely.

The film is a rollercoaster ride of laughter and chills, revolving around the cursed village of Ratodi. The film features spine-tingling moments intertwined with side-splitting humour.