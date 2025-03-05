First Look - Brahmarjun

Anindya Sengupta and Rohan Bhattacharya are set to face off in a full-fledged action film titled ‘Brahmarjun’, where they will appear in distinct looks. The film is directed by Souvik Dey and the first look of the characters has been revealed.

Rohan will portray the character of Brahma, while Anindya will play Arjun. The film also features Priyanka Bhattacharya as Pushpa and Amit Shethi as Nannu Yadav in key roles. The film also features actors Kharaj Mukherjee, Sudip Mukherjee and Meena Shethi Mandal.