First Look: ‘Boiragi’ to introduce fresh faces in Tollywood

It goes without saying that Mohit Suri’s musical ‘Saiyaara’ set the Bollywood box office on fire in 2025, while also giving the industry a fresh new on-screen pair in Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. And it seems the ‘Saiyaara’ wave has now reached Tollywood as well. Filmmaker Pratim D Gupta is gearing up to cast fresh faces for his upcoming Bengali musical ‘Boiragi’. The director is once again teaming up with ‘Ranna Baati’ producer Pradip Kumar Nandy for this new-age love story.

Backed by ‘Nandy Movies’, ‘Boiragi’ promises to be a sweeping, music-driven romance that places emotion, desire and youthful restlessness at its core. Designed as a large-scale theatrical experience, the film aims to combine soul-stirring music with an intense, contemporary love story, one that speaks directly to a new generation of audiences. Interestingly, the lead actor and actress will be selected entirely through auditions. Newcomers will be auditioned on a large scale, with the casting process expected to begin in Kolkata soon.

“Every generation of cinema needs its own heroes and heroines. Whether it’s Dev or Jeet, Bengali cinema has always thrived when new faces have arrived and changed the language of romance on screen. With ‘Boiragi’, we want to discover that next spark, actors who feel contemporary, fearless and emotionally honest. After working with some of the finest and most seasoned actors in the industry, it will be both challenging and immensely fun to create screen magic with fresh faces and shape new stars,” said the ‘Love Aaj Kal Porshu’ director. The film is expected to hit theatres in the second half of 2026.