First Look: Bohurupi

For the first time ever, Bengali actress Koushani Mukherjee has teamed up with director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee for their Durga Puja release, ‘Bohurupi’. On Friday, the production house unveiled the first look of the actress. The film also stars Abir Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty and Shiboprosad in lead roles. After ‘Raktabeej’, this is the second time the director duo plans to release their film on puja. In the film, Koushani will be seen as Jhimli and she has two distinct looks.