First look: Bhamini

What happens when a professor and her Gomira dance troupe stumble upon a deadly illegal clinical trial in their small town? Director Dr Swarnayu Mitra’s Bengali film ‘Bhamini’ brings this gripping story to life while showcasing the rich tradition of the Gomira mask dance, an ancient folk art from North Bengal shaped by diverse cultural influences. Starring Priyanka Sarkar, Umakant Patil (‘Singham’), Tathagata Mukherjee and Sandip Bhattacharya, the film sheds light on one of Bengal’s oldest and most vibrant folk forms.