'Finally summoned courage to talk'

Mumbai: Celina Jaitly opened up about the loss of her premature baby in 2017 and believed that sharing her story would help other people who went through similar experiences.

Jaitly, who is married to businessman Peter Haag, gave birth to twin boys in 2017 but lost one due to a heart condition. It was her second twin pregnancy after she gave birth to boys in 2012.

“It took me five years to come to terms with this episode of our lives, but I have finally summoned the courage to talk about my ordeal to help many parents who reach out to Peter Haag and me, as they deal with the trauma of preterm birth and the loss of a baby. Peter and I want such parents to know that they can get through this,” the actor, who is based out of Austria, wrote on ‘Instagram’.

“In personal experience, we both can vouch that your Preemie baby is a true survivor. Preemies show us the power of faith and prayer and the fight of the human spirit. Remember that most premature babies survive and live completely normal, healthy lives,” she added in her post.

Jaitly, known for movies such as ‘Janasheen’, ‘No Entry’ and ‘Golmaal Returns’, said that she went into labour at 32 weeks after the sudden demise of her father. She then gave birth to twins, Shamsher and Arthur, but Shamsher passed away due to a heart condition.

“It was very difficult for Peter and me, but we smiled after many million tears to seal a happy memory for our blessing baby, Arthur Haag’s arrival, as he went straight to the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) in an incubator for three months immediately upon his arrival. The NICU was a strange and difficult environment.”