‘Finally I got to do some meaty scenes together!’

Kriti Sanon said she was thrilled to finally share significant screen time with senior actor Kajol in her upcoming movie ‘Do Patti’. The mystery thriller film, which also marks Kriti’s production debut, features her in a dual role alongside Kajol. It’s their second collaboration after ‘Dilwale’ (2015).

Sanon said that she was glad to share some ‘meaty scenes’ with Kajol, something they couldn’t do when they worked on ‘Dilwale’, which was directed by Rohit Shetty and also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan.

“I was excited that finally, I would get to do some meaty scenes with her which I didn’t get during ‘Dilwale’. I feel she’s just getting better and better in the way she looks and the way she is just on set. I love that it’s always collaborative and we’re discussing the scene and she's really involved, whether it’s helping you here and there or also patting on your back, which means a lot coming from her. I had a blast and was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m finally getting to do this’,” Kriti told PTI in an interview.

Written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi, ‘Do Patti’ revolves around twin sisters and a determined police inspector (played by Kajol) who is investigating a case of an attempted murder in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand.

Kriti said that Kajol’s cop character serves as the ‘moral compass’ of the story and through her eyes, the mystery gets unravelled. “She’s the one sort of narrating this story and through her, you get to know bits and parts of the story. It’s like this really strong character. I feel like she comes with so much gravity and just credibility, the performer that she is,” she added.

It is for the time that Kriti is playing a double role in a movie and she said that the challenge was to figure out a way to make them feel different.

“It was fun because as an actor. Suddenly, you’re getting to play two characters in one film itself. That doesn’t happen often. And how do you make those characters different? Of course, they’re written differently, but there’s stuff that you can add. They don’t talk differently in terms of dialect as they are sisters. They’re born and brought up in the same environment.”