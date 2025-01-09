Final season of ‘Harlem’ to release on January 23

After the shocking season two finale cliffhanger that left audiences on the edge of their seats, ‘Harlem’ is all set to return for its third and final season on January 23 on ‘Prime Video’. From creator and writer Tracy Oliver (‘Girls Trip’), ‘Harlem’ season three will follow the core four women on the precipice of change like never before. Whether it be motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, complicated career journeys or even more complicated families, the stylish and ambitious best girlfriends strive to finally choose themselves above all else.

“As we prepare to say goodbye to this incredible series, we’re both grateful for the journey Tracy has taken us on and excited for our global customers to experience a final season that truly honors these characters,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, ‘Amazon MGM Studios’.

“It’s been an incredible journey and I’m honoured to see the impact it’s made in the culture, as well as the impact it’s had on all of us who’ve been blessed to work on it,” said Tracy.

The final season will welcome newcomers Kofi Siriboe, Logan Browning, Robin Givens and Gail Bean to join the cast in recurring roles.