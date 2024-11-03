Films like ‘Dunki’ don’t pay Taapsee Pannu much

Taapsee Pannu carefully chooses her scripts and faces various challenges in filmmaking, including budgeting and casting biases, which can be exhausting. Despite being known for leading films with strong female narratives, she clarified that she doesn’t earn significantly more in larger commercial projects like Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ or Varun Dhawan’s ‘Judwaa 2’.

In an interview with ‘SCREEN’, Taapsee discussed the difficulties she faces when selecting films for her career. The star of ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ acknowledged that there are days when she fully recognises just how challenging this process can be.

The actress expressed that choosing her film roles can be challenging, as she often carries the weight of the project as the lead actor. Being the face of the film means she faces both praise and criticism. She pointed out that the projects she selects often lack the immediate recognition of being blockbusters; instead, they gain validation only after audiences have seen them.

She mentioned that trying to go against the tide can be tiring after a while. Although she sometimes wants to choose easier projects, she also faces challenges with those. Still, she appreciates having a strong identity with the audience, even if she can’t always have things her way.

She expressed that it would be great if she could easily call a director she admires to work with her. However, that isn’t always possible because successful filmmakers often prefer projects that involve a big star and a substantial budget. She pointed out that the films she wishes to work on often carry a certain level of risk, which makes some people hesitant to take that chance, especially after recent successes. She encounters challenges with budgeting as well, with others suggesting that female-driven films can’t have larger budgets.

Pannu humorously noted that many assume she takes on films like ‘Judwaa’ or ‘Dunki’ for the money, but the reality is quite different. She earns more for projects where she is the lead, such as ‘Haseen Dillruba’. For larger films featuring big stars, she often receives less because people believe they are doing her a favour by including her. She actively challenges these misconceptions every day.

The actress highlighted the difficulty of being cast in major films that she hasn’t produced. She pointed out that audiences are increasingly aware that male leads often have a say in choosing female co-stars. The exception is when a highly successful director is involved, as they have the authority to make casting decisions regardless of the lead actor’s influence.

She mentioned that the influence of male stars extends beyond films; they also have a say in choosing female actors for brand endorsements. Initially, this reality made her feel ‘angry’, as it highlights the ongoing challenges women face in the industry.