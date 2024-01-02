Films are not here to change society, says Manoj Bajpayee

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films in 2023 despite many calling the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film ‘misogynistic’ and ‘too violent’. In a new actors’ roundtable hosted by ‘Bollywood Hungama’, Arshad Warsi said that ‘Animal’ comes in a bracket of films, which actors ‘like to see but not do’. Aparshakti Khurana, on the other hand, said the film felt like a comedy with gags and no screenplay. Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee also praised the film.

Arshad Warsi said that he loved ‘Animal’ and was not there to judge it. He said during the roundtable, “All the serious actors may hate the film, but I love the film. It was like the male version of ‘Kill Bill’. My whole point of view is different. I look at films as complete entertainment and when you go to the theatre, this is what you want to watch. I don’t want to think too hard. Don’t teach me. Don’t give me lessons as I learned them in school.”

Manoj Bajpayee too voiced a similar expression and made it clear that films were not there to change society. He said, “It has to be engaging. If it engages you, you completely forget about morality, all your principles and everything and you just watch a story and how the director wants you to watch it. That’s it. I have maintained this that if films could change society, then by now, we would have been living in heaven.”

‘Animal’ showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir’s character is protective and obsessive about his father’s love and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

‘Animal’ is the highest-grossing film in Ranbir Kapoor’s film career. The three-hour-21-minute-long film was released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and stands at a worldwide gross collection of Rs 887.69 crore. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film has Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.