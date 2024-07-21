‘Filmmakers often shy away from taking chances on fresh talent’

Mumbai: As an emerging actor in the Hindi film industry, Shantanu Maheshwari said that the chances to stand out with a film are limited as filmmakers are often reluctant to cast new faces.

After his acting debut in 2011 with daily soap “Dil Dosti Dance”, Maheshwari swiftly transitioned to reality shows such as “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” and “Khatron Ke Khiladi”.

And then, he made a foray into films with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, in which he featured alongside Alia Bhatt.

He is now waiting for the release of Neeraj Pandey's musical romance-drama “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha”, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles.

“I want to keep enjoying this journey. But I feel people sometimes shy away from taking chances on fresh faces or talent and that is something I’ve faced. You’ve directors like Sanjay (Bhansali) sir and Neeraj (Pandey) sir taking chances on me and giving me opportunities,” the 33-year-old actor told PTI in an interview.

“I’m sure they (makers) have their reasons, but this is what I feel are the roadblocks for me, like if we don’t get or if scripts are not written according to the young generation, then it becomes difficult for us to showcase our talent,” he added.

In “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha”, Maheshwari essays the younger version of Devgn's character Krishna.

The film revolves around Krishna and Vasudha (Tabu), a couple who separates after he is jailed for murder. They cross paths after 20 years when he is released from prison.

Saiee Manjrekar plays the younger version of Vasudha in the film.

Maheshwari said that collaborating with senior actors like Tabu and Devgn has contributed to his growth as a performer.

While observing Devgn, Maheshwari said that he understood the importance of staying calm during a performance.

“I had one scene with Ajay sir and I saw that he was very calm, not trying to overdo things and in the moment. He understood what the director was saying and what the scene was. I was like, ‘Calmness is the key. Breathe in, breathe out and go for it,” he added.

The actor recalled he bagged “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha” after a month-long audition process.

“You get nervous during auditions, but you need to enjoy that process too. And it’s good to be nervous. After you’ve given enough auditions, you get friendly with that feeling (of rejection),” Maheshwari said.

Also starring Jimmy Sheirgill, “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha” is set to be released in theatres on August 2.

Presented by ‘NH Studioz’, the film is a ‘Friday Filmworks’ production and produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (‘Panorama Studios’), Sangeeta Ahir and Shital Bhatia.