Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said that filmmakers must adapt to the changing content consumption and ‘language of the audience’, adding that earning Rs 100 crore at the box office cannot be the new benchmark for every film. She was talking about how the consumption of content has changed over the past few years.

Ashwiny is known for making content that works with audiences and also highlights the reality of our society. Some of her films include ‘Nil Battey Sannata’ and ‘Panga’.

In a recent interview, Ashwiny told a leading media house, “At one point in time, we were telling slice-of-life stories and small-town films were working. Maybe, now we have grown beyond that and there are new ways of telling stories. Lots of unconventional stories are being told and also a lot of technology has come into play and changed the way we are making films. It helps in the way the audience sinks into a story. Yes, we need to adapt as filmmakers and understand the language of the audience.”

“I don’t think Rs 100 crore can be the new benchmark for every film, especially post-pandemic. Not all storytellers are making big films or films with established stars or have the kind of budgets that some do. I feel it is important to encourage more storytellers to come forward,” she added.