Filmmaker Vijay Anand’s wife Sushma dies of cardiac arrest

Mumbai: Sushma Anand, wife of filmmaker Vijay Anand, passed away following cardiac arrest at her residence in suburban Mumbai, his manager said. She was 84. Sushma died at her residence in the Pali Hill area of Bandra on Sunday afternoon, around 2:30 pm - 3 pm.

“She was a bit unwell due to old age but had no health issues as such. She was supposed to have her lunch and was going to sit on the chair when she fell. Her housekeeper and son Vaibhav came running and they tried to talk to her, but she didn’t respond. They immediately rushed her to Holy Family Hospital. The doctors declared her dead and said she died of cardiac arrest,” Kukko Shivpuri, manager of ‘Ketnav Studio’, told the top news agency.

Actors Tabu and Kiran Kumar visited Sushma Anand’s residence to offer their last respects.