Filmmaker to be paid tribute on death anniversary

An evening of ‘dastangoi’ will pay tribute to legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt through poetry, music and storytelling in Delhi at Kamani Auditorium on October 11.

The musical tribute, ‘Dastan-e-Guru Dutt’, marks his birth centenary year as well as his death anniversary on Friday. Scripted by Abbas Qamar, the dastan will be narrated by Fouzia Dastango, who is known for her renditions of Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Krishna and Ram. Fouzia will be accompanied by singer Latika Jain, who will give her voice to songs from Dutt’s films.

The show brings Dutt’s life and art to the stage through the old tradition of storytelling and music. “Guru Dutt is not just a name. He is an emotion-an eternal soul who captured the deepest human feelings through his cinema. With ‘Dastan-e-Gurudutt’, I wish to bring his life and art to today’s generation, so that his light continues to shine forever,” Fouzia said.

Fouzia and Jain will bring a unique style of storytelling, blending narrative with songs, either composed by the artist herself or drawn from Guru Dutt’s films.

“I feel deeply grateful to the universe for making me a part of the story of Guru Dutt. To be associated with a show that celebrates a stalwart like him, whose artistry still shines even as we mark his centenary, is an honour beyond words. When I sing his songs on stage, I feel as though I am carrying his stories forward, under his direction. It is both an opportunity and a responsibility. I am inspired to strive for the same-to create art that leaves an everlasting impact, just as Guru Dutt and Geeta Dutt did,” Jain said.