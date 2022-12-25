Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, Karan Kundrra condole Tunisha Sharma's Demise

Mumbai: Prominent names from the Indian entertainment industry, including 'Fitoor' filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and TV star Karan Kundrra, condoled the death of actor Tunisha Sharma.

The 21-year-old actor allegedly committed suicide on the set of the TV serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' in Mumbai's Vasai area on December 24. Sharma's acting credits also include the TV show 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap' and films such as 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the passing away of Tunisha Sharma. I worked with her on 'Fitoor'. She was a young 13-year-old, a gifted and disciplined actor. Someone with such a bright future and so much to give as an artist is so heartbreaking. May her family find peace," tweeted Kapoor.

In 'Fitoor', Sharma played the younger version of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif's character Firdaus.

"Shocking and extremely sad. Such a young and promising life went too soon. I pray to God to give her loved ones' strength. Om Shanti. It's my request to everyone: there's always light at the end of a dark tunnel, never forget," tweeted Kundrra.

Filmmaker and casting director Mukesh Chhabra also reacted with shock. "Really can't believe this."

Producer Ashoke Pandit tweeted, "No sorrow in life is so big that one can't overcome. Thinking of her parents, who have to live with the pain of losing a child for life."

TV stars such as Rashmi Desai, Karanvir Bohra and Sugandhaa S Misshra also condoled Sharma's death.