Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Jaideep Ahlawat, Zahan Kapoor clinch top acting honours

The best titles of Indian streaming of 2025 were honoured at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 ceremony in Mumbai. The evening saw a diverse group of winners as shows like ‘Black Warrant’ and ‘Raat Jawan Hai’ both won big. Vikramaditya Motwane’s Black Warrant emerged as one of the biggest winners of the night. Here’s the full winners list:

Series categories

Best Series: Black Warrant (Netflix)

Best Director (Series): Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay, Ambiecka Pandit and Rohin Ravendran (Black Warrant)

Best Series (Critics): Paatal Lok S2 (Prime Video)

Best Director (Critics): Anubhav Sinha (IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, Netflix) & Nagesh Kukunoor (The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, SonyLIV)

Best Actor (Male) in Drama: Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok S2)

Best Actor (Male)-(Critics) in Drama: Zahan Kapoor (Black Warrant)

Best Actor (Female) in Drama: Monika Panwar (Khauf, Prime Video)

Best Actor (Female)-(Critics) in Drama: Rasika Dugal (Shekhar Home, JioHotstar)

Best Actor (Male) in Comedy: Barun Sobti (Raat Jawaan Hai), Sparsh Shrivastava (Dupahiya, Prime Video)

Best Actor (Female) in Comedy: Ananya Panday (Call Me Bae, Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actor (Male) in Drama: Rahul Bhat (Black Warrant)

Best Supporting Actor (Female) in Drama: Tillotama Shome (Paatal Lok S2)

Best Supporting Actor (Male) in Comedy: Vinay Pathak (Gram Chikitsalay, Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actor (Female) in Comedy: Renuka Shahane (Dupahiya)

Best Non-Fiction Original (Series/Special): Angry Young Men (Prime Video)

Breakthrough Performance by a Newcomer (Male): Anurag Thakur (Black Warrant)

Breakthrough Performance by a Newcomer (Female): Lisa Mishra (Call Me Bae)

Film categories

Best Film, Web Originals: Girls Will Be Girls (Prime Video India)

Best Director, Web Original Film: Shuchi Talati (Girls Will Be Girls)

Best Web Original Film (Critics): Boman Irani (The Mehta Boys, Prime Video)

Best Actor (Male): Abhishek Banerjee (Stolen, Prime Video)

Best Actor (Female): Sanya Malhotra (Mrs, ZEE5)

Best Actor (Male) Critics: Vikrant Massey (Sector 36, Netflix)

Best Actor (Female) Critics: Preeti Panigrahi (Girls Will Be Girls)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Deepak Dobriyal (Sector 36)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Kani Kusruti (Girls Will Be Girls)

Best Debut Director: Karan Tejpal (Stolen), Aditya Nimbalkar (Sector 36)