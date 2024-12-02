Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Kareena Kapoor wins ‘Best Actress’ award

The 5th edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards celebrated excellence in digital entertainment. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ led the pack with 16 nominations, followed by ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ with 12 and ‘Kaala Paani’ with 8. ‘The Railway Men’ clinched the award for ‘Best Series’. In the film category, Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ dominated the night, winning accolades such as ‘Best Film’, ‘Best Director’, ‘Best Actor’, ‘Best Music Album’ and more. Kareena Kapoor took home the ‘Best Actor (Female)’ award for her performance in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Jaane Jaan’, while Ananya Panday won the Critics’ Award for ‘Best Actor (Female)’ for her role in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.

Films Category

Best Film, Web Original: Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Director, Web Original Film: Imtiaz Ali (‘Amar Singh Chamkila’)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male): Diljit Dosanjh (‘Amar Singh Chamkila’)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Kareena Kapoor Khan (‘Jaane Jaan’)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat (‘Maharaj’)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Wamiqa Gabbi (‘Khufiya’)

Best Music Album, Film: A R Rahman (‘Amar Singh Chamkila’)

Best Debut Director, Film: Arjun Varain Singh (‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’)

Best Debut Male, Film: Vedang Raina

Series Category

Best Series: The Railway Men

Best Director, Series: Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani (‘Kaala Paani’)

Best Actor, Series (Male) - Comedy: Rajkummar Rao (‘Guns and Gulaabs’)

Best Actor, Series (Male) - Drama: Gagan Dev Riar (‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’)

Best Actor, Series (Female) - Comedy: Geetanjali Kulkarni (‘Gullak’ Season 4)

Best Actor, Series (Female) - Drama: Manisha Koirala (‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male) - Comedy: Faisal Malik (‘Panchayat’ Season 3)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male) - Drama: R Madhavan (‘The Railway Men’)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female) - Comedy: Nidhi Bisht (‘Maamla Legal Hai’)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female) - Drama: Mona Singh (‘Made’ in Heaven Season 2)

Best Comedy (Series/Specials): Maamla Legal Hai