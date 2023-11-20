Film personalities laud Team India as Australia wins World Cup final

Mumbai: Film stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suniel Shetty and Ayushmann Khurrana among others lauded Indian cricket team's relentless effort throughout the World Cup tournament after its loss to Australia in the finals.

India lost to Australia by six wickets in the keenly watched CWC 2023 final held in Ahmedabad on Sunday, ending the host team's undefeated run in the tournament. The Australians chased 241 in just 43 overs with Travis Head scoring 137 off 120 balls.

"India, your relentless spirit throughout the championship was a victory in itself. Heads high," Devgn posted on ‘X’.

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul's father-in-law, Shetty congratulated Australia on their win and praised the Indian squad for their "world-class" performance throughout the tournament.

"Congratulations to Australia on their World Cup Final victory! One bad day for my team India. So, let’s not lose sight of the absolute force this team India has been throughout the tournament, winning 10 matches on the trot! Truly a world-class team with outstanding performances from batsmen and bowlers alike. I am truly proud of the effort, determination and sportsmanship displayed. Heads held high, always," he posted.

"Only love and respect. Team India, tough battle but well played," Kareena wrote on ‘Instagram Stories’.

Ayushmann, who saw the match live at the Narendra Modi Stadium, thanked the Indian team for the adrenaline.

"Just a bad day at the office for team India. You guys will always be remembered as the toughest side of World Cup 2023. Thank you for the adrenaline! Well played!" he wrote on ‘X’.

Abhishek Bachchan posted, "A tough loss after a valiant effort. Commendable performance by the men in blue throughout. Hold your heads high and thank you for the journey.”

“Well played still,” Richa Chadha wrote on the microblogging site.

Dia Mirza wrote, “Team India, you gave us the most memorable moments in the past few weeks. Thank you so much! Congratulations on a well-played World Cup. We are proud of you. Congratulations Australia for winning your 6th World Cup! You played your best game.”

Vir Das said he stands by team India in victory and loss.

"Thank you for a tournament filled with a spectacular cricket. Team India proud of you!" the stand-up comedian posted on ‘X’.