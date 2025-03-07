Film festival organised to celebrate Aamir Khan’s 60th birthday

Doesn’t matter if you are an Aamir Khan fan or not, but if you watch Bollywood cinema, you will know how powerful an actor he is. From redefining romance in ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ to pushing cinematic boundaries with ‘Lagaan’, ‘Taare Zameen Par’, ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Dangal’, his films have left an indelible mark on the industry.

And now, ‘PVR INOX’ has announced ‘Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar’, a special film festival commemorating Aamir’s contribution to Indian cinema on his 60th birthday.

The ‘Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar’ festival will be hosted across ‘PVR INOX’ theatres nationwide, giving fans a chance to relive the magic of Aamir’s most celebrated performances on the big screen.