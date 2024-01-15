'Fighter' trailer is all about intense aerial action sequences

The trailer for ‘Fighter’ was finally unveiled by the film’s team on Monday. The eagerly awaited trailer for the film, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, featured intense aerial action sequences, as expected.

Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika) and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor), along with their elite Indian Air Force (IAF) unit, give it their all for the nation in the first proper glimpse at the aerial action film. The film has primarily been shot at air bases in India with real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes.

Militant activities are going out of control in the Srinagar Valley, so a new and elite unit, the Air Dragons, is commissioned by the Air Headquarters. They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. ‘Fighter’ is the story of the Air Dragons, who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles.

‘Fighter’ marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s first collaboration. It marks Deepika’s third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008’s ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ and the 2023 blockbuster ‘Pathaan’, co-starring, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on projects such as ‘Bang Bang’ (2014) and the 2019 action film, ‘War’.

Apart from Deepika Padukone, Hrithik and Anil Kapoor, ‘Fighter’ also features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film is slated to be released in theatres on January 25, 2024.