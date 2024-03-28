‘Fighter’ is third most popular non-English film on Netflix in the world

After an almost two-month wait, ‘Fighter’ finally had its OTT release on ‘Netflix’ on March 21. The aerial action film, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as IAF pilots, was released in theatres on January 25, 2024.

Per ‘Netflix’, ‘Fighter’ was the third most watched film from around the world on the platform in the past week (March 18-24), although it had the highest number of hours viewed.

As per the latest ‘Netflix’ data, ‘Fighter’ had 5.9 million views on the streaming platform in just four days, between March 21-24. The almost three-hour film had 16.2 million hours viewed during the period, making it the number 3 most watched (non-English) film on the list.

‘Cat and Dog’ (original title: ‘Chien et chat’) was the number one film of the week on ‘Netflix’ with 6.7 million views and 9.7 million hours viewed. Directed by Reem Kherici, the French comedy film tells the story of a pet cat and dog that escape their cages at the airport.

On number two, was the Turkish film ‘Art of Love’, directed by Recai Karagöz. It had 6.6 million views and 10.9 hours of viewing. Sara Ali Khan-starrer ‘Murder Mubarak’ was number four on the list.