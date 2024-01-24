‘Fighter’ is a special film: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, whose aerial action film ‘Fighter’ opposite Hrithik Roshan was released today in theatres, shared insights into why films shouldn’t be made keeping box office numbers in mind.

During a recent group interview, she emphasised that when movies are crafted solely with the box office in mind, it compromises the authenticity of the creative process. The actor also shared insights into why she believes that ‘Fighter’ is a special film. She expressed that the film is a tribute and a thank you to every single fighter out there who puts their life at risk every single day so that everyone is safe.

In ‘Fighter’, Deepika will be seen playing the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, known by her call sign Minni. Her role as a squadron pilot in the Air Dragons unit showcases resilience and valour. The film, directed by ‘War’ filmmaker Siddharth Anand, also stars Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ashutosh Rana and Talat Aziz in pivotal roles.