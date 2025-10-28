Few stars come on time in Bollywood: Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam are all set to share the screen for the first time in Suparn Varma’s upcoming courtroom drama ‘Haq’. In a recent interaction, the ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ actor opened up about his experience working with Yami, describing it as ‘easy and breezy’. The reason he explained was that, unlike many others in the industry, Yami is punctual and straightforward in her approach.

Speaking to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, Emraan said, “She is one of those few actresses who come on time like me, so there was no problem there.” When asked if actors still tend to show up late to shoots, Emraan quipped, “Some people don’t even turn up. They just call the shoot off.”

Emraan further admitted that at this stage of his career, he has little patience for such unprofessionalism. “I want to work with people with whom I am enjoying the process. When you don’t have to think about it, it dissipates your energy. You are working according to someone else’s clock,” he said.

The makers recently unveiled the trailer of ‘Haq’, which is inspired by the historic Supreme Court case of Mohd Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum. The case redefined India’s conversation around women’s rights and personal law. In the trailer, Yami is seen playing Shazia Bano, a fiery lawyer who takes on a high-stakes legal battle against her husband Abbas, played by Emraan Hashmi, after he divorces her through triple talaq. Yami’s character is a fictionalised version of Shah Bano, representing her struggle and resilience.

Directed by Suparn S Varma, the film also features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha and Aseem Hattangady in pivotal roles. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Reshu Nath, while the music is composed by Vishal Mishra. Cinematography is helmed by Pratham Mehta. ‘Haq’ is slated to be released in theatres on November 7.