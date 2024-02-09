Few actors love themselves a little too much, says Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, whose latest release, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, is out in theatres, recently said that there are many actors who ‘like to look the same’ in every movie they do. Shahid said that, unlike those actors, he likes to ‘change it up’.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Shahid shared, “I am an actor. I am here to do what the role requires me to do. There are a few actors who love themselves a little too much and no matter what character they play, they like to look the same. I am not one of them. I like to change it up.”

With ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, Shahid has returned to the romantic-comedy genre after a long gap. Shahid’s last few releases - ‘Bloody Daddy’, ‘Jersey’ and ‘Kabir Singh’ - saw him attempting different kinds of roles after establishing himself as a romantic lead early in his career.

The actor added, “I am not here to serve my face. I am here to work on different kinds of scripts and mould myself into the demands of those scripts.” Shahid hasn’t had a hit in the theatres since 2019’s ‘Kabir Singh’, which was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film remains the biggest hit of Shahid’s career.

In the same conversation, Shahid was asked who would be the ‘three actors you would call to your house for a house party’ and the actor immediately named Kriti Sanon, who was sitting next to him. He then named his ‘Kabir Singh’ co-star Kiara Advani but then pondered over the third name. “I actually don’t have that many friends like that,” he said. When the host suggested that he could name any actor, regardless of whether he’s friendly with them or not, Shahid said, “All of them are nice. I can call anyone.”

Shahid will next be seen in a film titled ‘Deva’.