‘Female stars struggle with ageism more than male actors in Bollywood’

Huma Qureshi, who celebrated her 37th birthday yesterday, opened up about the film industry’s perception of age, especially about female stars.

In an interview with a news portal, Huma said that actresses, more so than men, have this ageism thing thrown at them. According to her, people should realise that women are not commodities or something that has a considerable shelf life.

She added that it is an extremely sexist way of looking at women.

Huma also went on to add that as artists, with each passing year, they become better and grow, transforming into a better version of themselves and that’s how it should be seen.

Talking about striking a work-life balance, Huma said that she treats her profession like a job, like a nine-to-five. She goes, works, comes back and then it’s her time that she chooses to spend with her friends, family and loved ones.