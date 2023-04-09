Female actors still don’t have powerful parts written for them: Hema Malini

The OTT revolution in the country may have helped in better content being made, but it hasn’t truly helped female actors, according to the belief of veteran star Hema Malini. The actor lamented that despite the boom of streaming platforms, female actors still don’t have powerful parts written for them.

According to Malini, while female stars struggle to find author-backed roles, male actors have it fairly easy as such parts are still ‘reserved’ for them. Citing the example of Amitabh Bachchan, she said that roles are specially written for the megastar, a privilege that no one else enjoys.

“Where are the opportunities today? Even today, author-backed roles are not found for actresses; they are reserved for male actors. Amitabh Bachchan gets such great roles even now; they are written especially for him. But such special roles have not been written for actresses till today,” the actor said in an interview with a leading media house.

The 74-year-old, who has been acting for nearly six decades, said she is waiting to explore different kinds of roles, including the ones that challenge her, but ‘nobody has offered me anything like that yet’. Her daughter and actor Esha Deol Takhtani have also entered the world of streaming with ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’ and ‘Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega’ and Malini said she is keen to join the club too.

“If someone can write a tailor-made script keeping me in mind, it would be nice. I think I too am capable of performing well,” Malini said.

The actor was last seen in filmmaker Ramesh Sippy’s romantic comedy, ‘Shimla Mirchi’ in 2020. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.