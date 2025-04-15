‘Fellow Travelers’ to premiere on April 17 on Prime Video

‘Prime Video’ announced the Indian premiere of critically acclaimed, miniseries ‘Fellow Travelers’. The much-loved period drama is created by Ron Nyswaner, directed by Uta Briesewitz, Destiny Ekaragha, James Kent and Daniel Minahan and features an ensemble cast led by Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey alongside Jelani Alladin, Linus Roache, Noah J Ricketts and Allison Williams.

The series will stream on ‘Prime Video’ in India on April 17.

‘Fellow Travelers’ is an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the clandestine romance of two very different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington. Bomer plays charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the-scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements - until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith. They begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on ‘subversives and sexual deviants’, initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history.

Over the course of four decades, we follow our five main characters - Hawk, Tim, Marcus (Alladin), Lucy (Williams) and Frankie (Ricketts) - as they cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves.

The series is co-produced by ‘Fremantle’ and ‘SHOWTIME’ and is distributed internationally by ‘Paramount Global Content Distribution’.