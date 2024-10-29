‘Feels incredibly rewarding’

Abhishek Banerjee, whose films ‘Stree 2’, ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Munjya’ have re-released in cinemas, said that it feels surreal and incredibly rewarding. He played a central role in all three movies within the ‘Maddock’ universe, with his character Jana serving as a common thread that interlinks the films.

Speaking about the re-release of these films and his journey, Abhishek said, “To have one film re-released in cinemas is a huge honour, but to have three of them come back to theatres at the same time is beyond words. It feels surreal and incredibly rewarding to see how much love ‘Stree 2’, ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Munjya’ continue to receive.”

“I’m grateful to the fans who have shown so much enthusiasm for these films and for my character, Jana, who holds a special place in my heart,” he added.

Abhishek said that being a part of the ‘Maddock’ universe has been such a thrilling ride for him and he feels lucky to have had the opportunity to be a part of this genre that’s made such an impact. “Each of these films has its own unique flavour, but the common element of laughter and chills has kept audiences coming back for more,” he said.

“As an actor, I always try to take on roles that challenge me and I’m thankful that these films have allowed me to explore new dimensions within the comedy-horror space. Watching audiences enjoy these films all over again makes the hard work worth it,” he added.

‘Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank’ is directed by Amar Kaushik. It is the fourth instalment in the ‘Maddock Supernatural Universe’ and serves as the sequel to ‘Stree’ in 2018.

‘Bhediya’ too is directed by Amar Kaushik. It stars Varun Dhawan alongside Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Paalin Kabak.