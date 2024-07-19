Fawad Khan consciously stays away from stardom

Fawad Khan is busy promoting his upcoming show ‘Barzakh’, which marks his reunion with actor Sanam Saeed after a gap of 12 years. In a new interview with a leading media house, he got candid about the immense fan following he enjoys and shared that he tends not to take his stardom seriously as he wants to focus more on his craft.

During the interview, Fawad talked about keeping away from stardom and said, “I feel worried. I sometimes feel I wasn’t made for this. I worry that if I take my stardom seriously or notice the frills of fame, I will be addicted to it. I consciously stay away from it because ‘aaj hai toh kal nahi’. I don’t want to reach a pinnacle and then fall from there because the pain will be unbearable. I’d prefer it to be a light thud. Mujhe craft se ishq karne do. If I take my stardom so seriously, I will stop taking my job seriously. Best to remain unaware of it.”

Fawad also expressed his gratitude for the love he receives from his fans. He said, “I have tremendous Godsent luck. I am often told, ‘Haan thik dikhta hai. Itna kya hai?’ (‘You look okay. What’s the big deal?’) People assume it’s modesty. It’s not. I am very realistic. Looks fade and I am grateful to all my fans, female fans. I am thankful that they have supported me so much and got me to where I am today.”