Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals she was diagnosed with epilepsy during ‘Dangal’ shoot

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who rose to fame in Bollywood by playing a key role in Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’, recently shared her experience of being diagnosed with epilepsy during the biographical sports drama’s shoot. She also opened up about her initial fears of having a seizure in public and how she managed her condition while in the limelight. Fatima revealed that she often avoided events to prevent a public episode, but over time, she learned to cope with the disease, overcome the stigma surrounding it, and now speaks openly about her journey.

In an interview with ‘Filmfare’, Fatima said, “I was diagnosed with epilepsy during the ‘Dangal’ shoot. At first, I was in denial and wasn’t willing to accept that I had a neurological disorder, so I didn’t take any medication. I was scared I might have an episode in front of people. Epilepsy carries a lot of stigmas. People think you’re either on drugs, seeking attention or possessed and should be avoided.”

She highlighted how most people are unaware of epilepsy and lack knowledge on how to support those dealing with it. Describing what seizures feel like, she explained that post-seizure, people with epilepsy often experience a sense of trauma. Sharing more about her journey, she added, “Because I was inconsistent with my medication, I’d have more seizures. I didn’t want to take medicine. I was fighting not just with people, but also with the medication itself. I thought I didn’t need them to live a normal life.”

She also expressed gratitude for the understanding shown by Indian paparazzi. “I’d get seizures once or twice a week and the anxiety before events was overwhelming. Flashing lights are a known trigger for epilepsy, though they don’t always cause a seizure. However, I was so afraid that I stopped attending events and screenings. Eventually, I informed the paparazzi about my condition and they were incredibly considerate. They made a point not to use flashlights when I was around. Sometimes, my colleagues wouldn’t understand, but the paparazzi did.”