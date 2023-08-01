Fatima Sana Shaikh praises Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan

Fatima Sana Shaikh praised actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. During an interview with ‘Humans of Cinema’, she said that she is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, but Aamir Khan has given very different kinds of films.

“I am a Shah Rukh Khan fan, but I feel Aamir Khan has given us a lot of films like ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘PK’ and ‘Peepli Live’. All of these films are so different,” she said in the interview.

Fatima was asked about the films that have influenced her and she named ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’: “I really like ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. I love Shah Rukh Khan’s kind of romance. What is romance? See, a lot of our ideas of romance or revenge come from what we consume. Like somebody to be like me or to look out for me like that. I don’t know.”

She also said that she watched ‘Breaking Bad’ when she had just had a breakup. The actor added that the popular series helped her get through a really bad breakup.

During her interview, Fatima also mentioned that she hails from a lower middle-class background and added that she once lived in a one-room kitchen setup that was actually a parking basement room turned into a house.

“When you have luxury and enough financial safety, only then can you choose to do things that make you happy as an actor. But sometimes you don’t have that choice,” she added.

Fatima is now gearing up for her next film with Vicky Kaushal, Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’. Vicky plays the titular role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film.

Fatima also has Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro… Inn Dino’ in the pipeline. She is currently working on it.