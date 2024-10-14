Fashion is part of storytelling: Aditi Rao Hydari

New Delhi: Aditi Rao Hydari, who turned muse for Tarun Tahiliani at ‘Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024’, said that actors surrender to the vision of the designer when they walk the ramp, quite like how they go about in their acting careers.

The ‘Heeramandi’ star said that collaborating with the couturier was like ‘a story in itself’.

“It’s thrilling to walk a ramp, especially because I always feel people have a notion about what fashion or walking a ramp is about. As actors, we make a difference because we are part of storytelling and fashion is also part of storytelling. When you surrender to that story and feel it as your world and playground, it becomes special and you do that every time. That’s what you need to do - it’s called the suspension of disbelief and that’s my superpower,” Rao Hydari told the top news agency.

On Saturday night, the actress took to the stage in a royal blue corset-style bodysuit with a flowing wrap-around skirt and fluid cape.

Tahiliani closed day four at the fashion gala where he unveiled his debut luxury line, ‘OTT’. The popular designer said that sustainability is when people buy the things they love and wear them till they are shredded.

“Fast fashion is dumping 90 billion pieces into landfills. That’s why this collection is sustainable because the clothes are ‘separates’. You can mix and match them in a hundred different ways and it’s modern. That’s the way Indians dress. There’s no reason why you shouldn’t take a T-shirt and wear it with palazzos or with a saree or with a denim jacket and jeans,” he added.