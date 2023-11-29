Fashion designer Rohit Bal still in ‘critical condition’

New Delhi: Rohit Bal continues to be ‘critical’ in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Gurugram, where the fashion designer is undergoing treatment for cardiac issues, doctors treating him said.

Bal, a trendsetter in Indian fashion, is under the supervision of a team led by cardiologist Dr Praveen Chandra at the Medanta Hospital.

“He is carrying on but continues to be in a critical condition,” Dr Chandra told the top news agency.

The 61-year-old designer was admitted to the hospital a few days ago with a heart condition.

“But he also has an infection, which is creating trouble,” Dr Chandra said earlier.

Born in May 1961 in Srinagar, Bal carved a niche for himself with his distinctive and innovative designs that seamlessly blend traditional aesthetics with contemporary flair. He is also known for merging the cultural heritage of India with global fashion trends.

Once dubbed ‘India’s master of fabric and fantasy’ by ‘Time’ magazine, Bal has ruled the fashion scene for many years with his bold floral embroidery designs that carried his signature lotus motifs. Throughout his career, the fashion designer has dressed several celebrities, both Indian and international, including Ranveer Singh, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Rampal.