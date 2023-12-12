‘Farrey’ is a newcomer film, says Alizeh Agnihotri

Mumbai: Newcomer Alizeh Agnihotri said it was a deliberate decision to debut with a unique film like ‘Farrey’ and she wants to continue to make similar choices in her career.

Agnihotri, who is the daughter of filmmaker Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, sister of superstar Salman Khan, is grateful to the audiences for embracing a film that’s not a typical romance story.

“ ‘Farrey’ is big. It’s a newcomer film. It’s a female-protagonist film and it caters to what the audience wants today. I don’t think ‘Farrey’ is that unusual, but when you compare it with other industry launches, it’s different. It isn’t a love story or all of that. For a girl, it’s a different way to be presented in the movie industry,” the 23-year-old actor told the top news agency.

The film, directed by Soumendra Padhi of ‘Budhia Singh: Born to Run’ and ‘Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega’ fame, delves into the complex world of academic deception, where a scholarship recipient, the orphaned genius Niyati (Alizeh), becomes unwittingly entangled in a high-stakes cheating racket orchestrated by her affluent peers. Released on November 24, the movie has garnered positive reviews.

Alizeh, who studied acting at the Uta Hagen Institute before training under Juhi and Nadira Babbar’s theatrical group ‘Ekjute’, said doing ‘Farrey’ was a challenge and an interesting opportunity that helped her play to her strengths.

“ ‘Farrey’ is exactly the kind of movie that I would watch. This is all I wished and hoped for and I’m glad that it played out: ‘I want to do a film that I enjoy’. You should always try to do something different and challenging. I want to carry forward this thing in every film that I do,” she said, adding that she would love to work with director Meghna Gulzar.

Coming from a film family comes with a burden of expectations, but Alizeh hopes that she is able to create a name for herself.