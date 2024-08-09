Farhan Akhtar redefines alpha males

In a podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani, acclaimed actor-director Farhan Akhtar shared his unique perspective on alpha males and what it truly means to be a leader. Farhan emphasised that being an alpha is not about outward displays of machismo or constantly asserting one’s superiority over others.

“Alpha means the leader of a pack and that to me is - how macho is that? The minute you are getting into a discussion of ‘I am better than you’. It is not something an alpha male would need to impress on someone,” he explained.

He said that true alphas lead by example and make others feel important, rather than constantly seeking validation. Farhan used a humorous analogy to drive home his point: “If I have to go around banging a drum and telling people ‘I am the Bob’. Why are you declaring to the world that you are Bob? People should feel it.”

The ‘Don 3’ director stressed that each person is the ‘hero of their own story’ and should focus on being the best version of themselves, rather than comparing themselves to others. He acknowledged that he has a ‘great supporting cast’ in his life, highlighting the importance of surrounding oneself with positive influences.

Farhan’s perspective on alpha males stands in contrast to the traditional Bollywood portrayal of hyper-masculine characters.