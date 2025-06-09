Fardeen Khan says producers pulled out of his films after ‘Prem Aggan’ flopped

Fardeen Khan made his debut with his father Feroz Khan’s film ‘Prem Aggan’. The film got a lot of criticism and also flopped. While there was a lot of pressure on Fardeen as his father was launching him, he was also harsh on his son after the film didn’t do well. In a recent interview, Fardeen opened up on how many people pulled out of his other films after his debut venture failed at the box office.

He opened up on the ‘Cyrus Says’ podcast when asked about it and said, “Of course, it was tough. Criticism was harsh. People I was supposed to be working with in my next few projects changed their minds and pulled out of the projects. Money had to be returned. It was really a good chance to sit back and think.”

The actor added that there was a lot of pressure on him. “I had a director who was just not my father, but also an iconic actor. So, you’re just worried about not getting it wrong. You bury the pressure and put it away, especially in cases like mine whose father is so iconic in so many ways. If you think about that, you’re finished. You just try and be honest with yourself and the written word in the script. And you try not to mess it up,” he said.

Fardeen further spoke about his father's reaction and added, “He said, ‘We tried. We failed’. I’m putting a roof over your head. I’ll pay you an X amount of money every month. After that, you’re on your own,” said Fardeen, adding, “It was a beautiful call. He said I’ve sent you to one of the best universities in the world. I hope you’re prepared to deal with life. This is how life is.”

Feroz told Fardeen that he was just 13 when his father passed away and he had a family of five brothers and a sister to look after. “He said, ‘I had a vision. I did it. Now, let’s see what you’re made of’. It was as simple as that. It was really what I had to hear at that time. His love was tough! That just speaks to the kind of guy he was,” said the ‘No Entry’ actor.

Fardeen is currently seen in ‘Housefull 5’ along with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan and many others.