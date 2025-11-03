Farah Khan and Ananya Panday Prove That Real Talk is Always in Style

This week on ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’ on ‘Prime Video’, two generations of Bollywood come together for a conversation that’s real, witty and full of surprises.

Farah Khan is at her unfiltered best as she looks back on choreographing Kajol and Twinkle in their early years and shares how her bond with Ananya Panday has grown over time.

Ananya will be seen opening up about a film that transformed her as an actor and recalls the day she left a set in tears after being choreographed by Farah. She also offers a thoughtful Gen Z perspective, calling hers the first generation that feels comfortable expressing emotions and talking about mental health.

Between Farah’s sharp humour, Ananya’s heartfelt honesty and Kajol and Twinkle’s effortless chemistry, this episode is vibrant, refreshing and a true reminder that the best conversations happen when generations meet halfway.