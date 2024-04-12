Fan loyalty very strong for 'Mirzapur': Rasika Dugal

Mumbai: Actor Rasika Dugal, who is looking forward to the premiere of “Mirzapur” season three, said the team of the series is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the experience is worthwhile for fans.

The ‘Prime Video’ series revolves around gang wars and illegal weapon cartels in the backyard of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by ‘Excel Entertainment’, the crime drama enjoys a massive fan following across the youth. Its third season is set to premiere on the streamer soon.

Dugal, who plays Beena Tripathi in the show, said she is happy to be part of the popular series.

“It's lovely to have the adulation and the fan following that ‘Mirzapur’ has. It is very beautiful to have it in my life. The loyalty is very strong for the show. I'm very happy that we've done season 3 and audiences will soon get to watch it. I'm very excited for them,” she told PTI in an interview here.

“I believe ‘Mirzapur’ has a fan following because people are really invested in the characters. It's not about the snazziness of the show. It's about people's connection to that character and we've already done that and we do that work every season. We've done it to the best of our abilities this season too,” she added.

She may play the unpredictable Beena Tripathi in "Mirzapur", but the actor said Guddu Bhaiya, the gun-toting gangster, essayed by Ali Fazal, was her favourite character.

“I love what Ali's done with Guddu Bhaiya. It’s such a lovely part that I (even) would love to play it,” the 39-year-old actor said.

Dugal was speaking on the sidelines of the first edition of the Red Lorry Film Festival here, where her feature film “Lord Curzon Ki Haveli” was screened last week. The three-day festival was curated by ‘BookMyShow’.

“Lord Curzon Ki Haveli” is a black comedy thriller which is described as a revelatory tale about the Asian diaspora in the UK.

Also starring "Made in Heaven" star Arjun Mathur, the film marks the directorial debut of actor Anshuman Jha, best known for featuring in “Love Sex Aur Dhoka” and “Lakadbaggha”.

According to Dugal, Jha has done a great job on the film as a first-time director.

“This is a black comedy thriller, so it has its intense moments as well. It's a little deceptive and that's what black comedy is about,” she added.

The actor also has a slew of projects in her kitty, including a film titled “Little Thomas” with Gulshan Devaiah, a sports drama series “Spike” and “Shekhar Home”, a detective show which also features Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey.

“I'm due to shoot for ‘Delhi Crime’ season 3 this year and one more new show,” said Dugal, adding, “I’m looking for a good rom-com.”