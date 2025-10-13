‘Family man’ Dev wins hearts in Dubai

Don Corleone (Marlon Brando) had said, “A man who doesn’t spend time with his family can never be a real man,” in the 1972 iconic film ‘The Godfather’. Tollywood actor-producer Dev seems to live by that philosophy. The actor recently flew to Dubai for a special screening of his Durga Puja blockbuster ‘Raghu Dakat’ and true to his family-man image, he was accompanied by his loved ones. Anirban Bhattacharya, who plays the antagonist in the film, travelled from the USA to join the Dubai event. Music composer Nilayan also accompanied the team. This marks Dev’s second special screening in the city, the last one being for ‘Khadaan’.

“It’s my dream to take Bengali cinema beyond the state’s borders,” Dev said during the Dubai screening.









Even amid the glitz of global premieres, Dev ensures family comes first. After the screening, he spent quality time with his parents and sister. Earlier, during the UK shoot of ‘Projapoti 2’, he had taken his parents along and later treated them to a well-deserved holiday - proving once again that for Dev, stardom and family love go hand in hand.











