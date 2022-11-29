Fame can be difficult & menacing: Elizabeth

Hollywood actor Elizabeth Debicki claimed that portraying Diana, Princess of Wales, reminded her of how dangerous fame can be.

The 32-year-old actor, who plays the late royal in the latest series of 'Netflix' drama 'The Crown' said that she has never been interested in being a celebrity, but her latest role made her realise just how difficult fame can be for someone like Diana, who was struggling with her personal life, reported 'aceshowbiz.com'.

"As a concept, fame does not appeal to me. The main thing it does is take away one of the most valuable things people possess, which is a right to privacy," she told 'Vogue Australia'.

She added, "I've seen that on people I really love and care for. Fame does not discriminate between how vulnerable you feel that day, what's happening in your personal life, how tired you are or how much you really don't want your photograph taken."

Debicki also opened up about her own insecurities, admitting she spent much of her 20s questioning whether she was 'beautiful' enough to be an actor.

"In the beginning, I was always like, 'Why is this part of my job that I'm supposed to look beautiful and put dresses on and be good at it?' I was always like, 'I don't know how to do this. Am I enough?'" she shared.

However, now that she's in her 30s, Elizabeth said she has been able to shrug off worries about her appearance.

Talking about the 'pressure' of playing Diana in 'The Crown', she said it was particularly difficult when she had to wear a version of the late royal's 'revenge dress'.