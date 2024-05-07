Fahadh Faasil calls Ranbir Kapoor the ‘best actor in the country’

Fahadh Faasil is impressed by Ranbir Kapoor’s performances. In a new interview with ‘Film Companion’, Fahadh called Ranbir the ‘best actor in the country’. Fahadh also shared his thoughts on being labelled as a pan-India star and said that he is just an actor who is interested in doing films that he likes.

During the interview when Fahadh was asked about the impact of his films and his image as an actor, the actor said, “I don’t have to hide anything. I have to be honest. I am doing my stuff here. No disrespect to anything. I don’t think people expect magic from me and ‘Pushpa’. It’s pure collaboration and love for Sukumar sir. My stuff is here. Very clearly. It doesn’t get to me because I and a lot of my friends here think and believe that Vicky Kaushal is the find of the decade. Rajkummar Rao is one of the finest actors India has ever produced. Ranbir Kapoor, I mean, the best actor in the country. So, I don’t know what they see in me.”

Fahadh also shared his thoughts on his being considered a pan-India star. He added, “No, I am just an actor. I have nothing to do with pan-India. I just do my stuff. I do what I believe and the idea is never films do business. That’s secondary. But the films I do here, I don’t I can ever do it anywhere else.”

He also shared that he wants to interact with people once the film is out and that is something he is eager to see, how the audience can discover in the film.