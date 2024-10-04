'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has changed my life completely'

Actress and jewellery designer Neelam Kothari credited the series ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ for opening many doors for her. She said that her jewellery business has picked up and her interior design work has grown too.

“‘Fabulous Lives…’ has changed my life completely. It’s opened up so many doors for me. My jewellery business has picked up and my interior design work has grown. I also did a small cameo in ‘Made in Heaven’. It’s really been a game-changer,” she said.

She added, “People who used to watch my films are now seeing me on-screen again and even their kids have become my fans. It’s all thanks to Karan Johar - this is his brainchild. I’m grateful he gave me that little push to be a part of it.”

Neelam is now gearing up for the third season of the reality show. Talking about what one can expect, she said, “I think season three is going to be a different season. It’s full of surprises. It’s action-packed. It’s got a lot of soul, tears and laughter. It’s got everything.”

Neelam is once again joining her friends Bhavna Pandey, Seema Sajdeh and Maheep Kapoor, along with the fresh faces of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Chawla, to offer a glimpse into their fabulous lives.

Neelam shared how wonderful it was to work alongside her longtime friends and the new additions to the cast. “My comfort level with Bhavna, Seema and Maheep is another level and it was great having new cast members on the show. It’s made the experience a little different and I think the audience is going to love seeing that change.”