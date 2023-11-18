Excited to work with Atlee sir in ‘VD18’: Wamiqa Gabbi

You might have missed her as Geet’s and Roop’s cousin in ‘Jab We Met’, but Wamiqa Gabbi’s portrayal of Niloufer Qureshi, an ambitious aspiring actor in Vikramaditya Motwane’s series ‘Jubilee’, made the industry stand up and take notice. Following this success, she delivered brilliant performances in Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Khufiya’ and ‘Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley’, making 2023 her year. Currently, gearing up for a pivotal role in Atlee’s next project, ‘VD18’, alongside Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa reflected on how working with renowned directors has made her more selective. Meanwhile, Wamiqa also expressed her genuine enjoyment of working in various regional industries, including Malayalam, Telugu and of course, Punjabi.



Excerpts from a chat with ‘Millennium Post’.

Your journey from ‘Jab We Met’ to ‘Khufiya’ has had its challenges. You’ve talked about facing rejection even after being shortlisted. How did you stay motivated despite the setbacks?

From facing rejection and navigating through a myriad of emotions from the days of ‘Jab We Met’ to ‘Khufiya’, I’ve come to realise that these experiences have been instrumental in shaping who I am today. So, I will always cherish these experiences and would never call them ‘struggles’. The journey has been an inspiration, allowing me to maintain hope, preserve love in my heart and view life from a broader perspective. Amid it all, I’ve discovered the treasure of a beautiful family and incredible friends who have been my constant support. I consider myself fortunate to be alive, surrounded by positivity and still driven by the passion to learn, take on meaningful roles and collaborate with visionary directors.

Back in 2019, you were set to work on Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Midnight’s Children’, which didn’t happen. Now, you’ve completed four projects with him. How do you feel about this journey?

After ‘Midnight’s Children’ didn’t happen, I thought this was it. I had one chance and it’s gone. I am back to level zero and will again be doing films, which I am not very excited about. However, what transpired after that - the experience of collaborating with Vishal Bhardwaj, was nothing short of extraordinary and beautiful. It’s almost surreal. I’m just a simple, middle-class girl from Chandigarh who never imagined being a part of such remarkable films and shows with such a brilliant director. Growing up, I watched Vishal Bhardwaj’s films, from ‘Makdee’ to his exploration of dark humour as I matured. The entire journey has been overwhelming and feels like a dream.

What’s unique about Vishal Bhardwaj’s approach as a director compared to others?

He’s a genuinely empathetic and kind person, incredibly understanding. When it comes to direction on set and discussing scenes, his perspective adds valuable nuances to my performance. I find myself eagerly anticipating his take on any scene, as it always proves to be insightful. I felt completely at ease, comfortable and protected because I knew that even if I ran out of ideas, Vishal sir would have my back. His direction has the power to transform a scene and that, for me, was an entirely different experience.

We’re discussing ‘Jubilee’, ‘Khufiya’ and ‘Charlie Chopra’, but your work in ‘Godha’ and ‘Mai’ also stood out. How do you manage to work in different languages and platforms, like Punjabi, Malayalam, OTT and Hindi?

Certainly, managing schedules is crucial, but I’ve genuinely enjoyed working across various industries. It has been an enriching experience, allowing me to learn extensively about my country. Collaborating with individuals from diverse cultures has played a significant role in my personal growth. I had a great time working in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi and Hindi industries and I have always wanted it to be like that.

Have your recent gala releases like ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’, ‘Jubilee’, ‘Charlie Chopra and The Mystery Of Solang Valley’ and ‘Khufiya’ made you more selective in choosing your projects?

I’m not sure if the releases themselves have made me more selective, but working with incredible teams and directors like Vikramaditya Motwane, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ranjan Chandel and Atul Mongia has undoubtedly influenced my approach to choosing projects. The collaborative nature of these experiences has shaped my desire to work in a way that captivates me completely. I want to be genuinely mesmerised by the story and my character. If it doesn’t touch my heart and if I don’t feel that deep connection, then I won’t hesitate to say no. It’s akin to a painter needing to feel excited to create. For me, the same principle applies. I’ll only take on projects that genuinely resonate with me and evoke that passion to dive into the creative process.

Considering your move from Chandigarh to Mumbai while enjoying success in Punjabi films, will Punjabi cinema take a backseat for a while now that you’re based in Mumbai?

I have been living in Mumbai for the past 10 years. I have worked in Punjabi films even when I stayed in Mumbai. However, my approach has become more selective over time. Working in Punjabi films is particularly close to my heart. It’s my mother tongue, the language we speak at home and my father is a Punjabi writer. I have a strong desire to contribute to stories in Punjabi that I believe should be told. Like my last outing, ‘Kali Jotta’ delves into the theme of mental torture. It was a beautiful film and people loved it. While comedy films often dominate the Punjabi film industry, ‘Kali Jotta’ also broke records when it was released. I aspire to be part of more Punjabi films, ones that may not necessarily be serious but have stories that entertain me. I want to contribute to the kind of Punjabi cinema that I truly believe in.

Your upcoming film ‘VD18’ is with Atlee. It must be exciting.

I am so excited to work with Atlee sir. He has given the biggest hit in the history of Indian cinema with ‘Jawan’. For someone like him to show so much faith in me and make me a part of his film is just beautiful. I cannot be more thankful and grateful to the universe for giving me such an opportunity. I really liked Varun Dhawan’s performances in ‘October’. I can’t wait to collaborate with him. It’s going to be a special experience, for sure.