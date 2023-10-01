Excited to be working with Atlee: Wamiqa Gabbi

Mumbai: Actor Wamiqa Gabbi, known for her performance in series “Jubilee” and “Grahan”, says she is excited to collaborate with “Jawan” filmmaker Atlee on his production venture.

The 30-year-old actor, whose latest release is Vishal Bhardwaj's debut series "Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley" on ‘SonyLiv’, is set to star alongside Varun Dhawan in the upcoming action entertainer movie from Atlee and wife Priya Mohan’s banner ‘A For Apple Studios’.

The yet-untitled project will be directed by Kalees, best known for the 2019 Tamil movie “Kee”.

“Atlee is an amazing director. He blends action and emotion together. I’m excited to be working with him and to be a part of his production house. It is my choice to experience something like a more commercial film now,” the actor told PTI.

Gabbi said while growing up she enjoyed watching films like “Hum Aapke Hai Koun!”, “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam”, besides all the movies of Govinda.

“We Indians have this whole 'massyness' and commercial cinema thing in us. As an actor, it is not like I don't like doing those kinds of films. I like good commercial films, which I’ve enjoyed watching during my growing up years,” she said.

Gabbi will next be seen in the ‘Netflix’ film titled “Khufiya”, directed by Bhardwaj. The movie also stars Tabu and Ali Fazal.