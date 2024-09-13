‘Excited for roles that push me out of my comfort zone’

It’s challenging for anyone to make their mark in the film industry when they have a successful sibling like Ayushmann Khurrana. However, Aparshakti Khurana has skillfully and thoughtfully carved out his own niche. Having made his debut with ‘Dangal’, he followed it up with hit films like ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, ‘Stree’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ and ‘Bhediya’. While comedy is his forte, he stepped out of his comfort zone and won acclaim for his intense performance in the period drama ‘Jubilee’. Now basking in the historic success of the horror-comedy ‘Stree 2’, Aparshakti is also happy that the audience has accepted him as a sign language expert in the spy thriller ‘Berlin’ on ‘Zee5’.

‘Millennium Post’ catches up with him on life in the 1990s, films and more.

Congratulations on the humongous success of ‘Stree 2’.

Thank you so much. I mean, we had no idea that this was what would happen to the film and our lives. It’s a beautiful feeling.

This success will definitely give the film industry a much-needed boost, especially when many films aren’t doing well at the box office.

Yes. It’s even more unprecedented that ‘Stree 2’ performed at a time when things weren’t going as planned in the film industry. I love the blessings, which are coming our way.

Last year, you stunned us with your performance in ‘Jubilee’, then you had such a fantastic ride with ‘Stree’ and now, you are back with an espionage thriller, ‘Berlin’. So, do you consider it to be your best phase?

I enjoy every phase of my life. Whether it was doing theater or radio in Delhi, I made wonderful memories and friends. It wouldn’t be fair to call this the best phase or memory of my life. However, I am definitely enjoying this time with all the love I’m receiving for ‘Stree 2’. I’m also looking forward to even better things in the future.

There was no doubt about your acting talent since your Bollywood debut with ‘Dangal’. But do you think characters like Binod Das in ‘Jubilee’ or Pushkin Verma in ‘Berlin’ really push you out of your comfort zone?

Absolutely, 200 percent. These roles pull you out of the comfort zone of mainstream commercial cinema. Characters in ‘Jubilee’ and ‘Berlin’ challenge an actor and I’m very happy to be taking on such roles. In fact, I look forward to roles that push me out of my comfort zone.

In ‘Berlin’, you play Pushkin Verma, a sign language expert. What kind of training did you go through?

It was an intense, two-month-long sign language training. While I’ve learned Haryanvi and Kashmiri for other projects, sign language was completely new to me. I had to start from scratch and it was quite challenging to learn.

You worked with Atul Sabharwal, the director of ‘Berlin’, on ‘Jubilee’ (he wrote the story and screenplay). Was it during that time that he offered you ‘Berlin’?

Actually, Atul had seen my first audition for ‘Jubilee’. Three auditions happened for ‘Jubilee’. And that’s when we met and I am so glad that we spoke and ‘Berlin’ happened.

Now, your brother Ayushmann Khurrana is also joining the horror comedy universe.

Yes. So, it’s interesting because the horror comedy space is really doing well these days. People enjoy both laughing and being scared. If that’s the flavour of the season, like it seems to be with ‘Stree 2’, then be it.

You also have a film with Vaani Kapoor coming up - ‘Badtameez Gill’.

Yes, I’m really looking forward to it. Hopefully, it will be released by the end of the year. The film is about a dysfunctional Punjabi Gill family, with Paresh Rawal and Sheeba Chaddha playing the parents and Vaani and me as siblings. Many Asian families can relate to the theme of dysfunction, so I think a lot of people will find it relatable.

Growing up in the 1990s

‘Berlin’ on ‘Zee5’ is a spy thriller set in the 1990s, during a politically charged time in Delhi. What was it like growing up in the 1990s, especially without social media and digital distractions, with more genuine conversations and less pretense?

First of all, of course, we all love the 1990s. It’s also interesting that the film is set in the same decade when I first went to Delhi, so it was special to return to the city for ‘Berlin’. Regarding the changes brought by social media, one part of me acknowledges that change is constant and necessary. We have to adapt continually to keep up. On the other hand, I also feel that life was simpler and more beautiful without social media and phones.