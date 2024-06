Ewan Mitchell admits to not having watched ‘Game of Thrones’

Ewan Mitchell, who plays Aemond Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon’, the prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’, has never seen the original show as he wanted to bring something fresh.

“I haven’t seen the original ‘Game of Thrones’. I have a confession to make. I’ve never seen it and I didn’t want to watch it going into this role,” Mitchell said in an interview with ‘ComicBook’.

Mitchell added, “I didn’t want it to inform my decisions in any way, shape or form, whether it be consciously or subconsciously. I wanted to bring something fresh. Aemond is one of a kind.”

In December 2023, ‘House of the Dragon’ creator and author George R R Martin teased that he was already working with the writing team on seasons 3 and 4 of the fantasy drama, reported ‘deadline.com’.

“Spent two days locked in a room with Ryan Condal and his writing staff (Sara Hess, Ti Mikkel, David Hancock and Philippa Goslett) talking about the third and fourth seasons of ‘House of the Dragon’,” Martin wrote on his blog.

He added, “They were lively, fun discussions and we got some good work done, though two days was not nearly enough. There is so much ground to cover that I am not sure 20 days would have been enough.”

Martin also said that he had seen two rough-cut episodes of ‘House of the Dragon’ season 2, saying that he thought both episodes were just great.

He added, “And they are not even finished yet. Dark, mind you. Very dark. They may make you cry. I didn’t cry myself, but one of my friends did. Powerful, emotional, gut-wrenching and heart-rending. Just the sort of thing I like. What can I say? I was weaned on Shakespeare and love the tragedies and history plays best of all.”