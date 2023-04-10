Everything you do comes under scrutiny: Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah has a simple philosophy of consuming any kind of art: she may not like it, but others might and thereby it has every right to exist. The actor, who has been in the industry for nearly two decades, feels people must always remember that India is a democratic country, which means everyone, including artistes, have the freedom to express themselves.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned BJP leaders against making unnecessary remarks against movies and personalities to grab headlines. His comment came in the wake of a political storm that was caused by Shah Rukh Khan's film ‘Pathaan’, in which the colour of Deepika Padukone’s bikini hurt ‘religious’ sentiments.

In an interview with a top news organisation, Shefali was asked about PM’s comments and if they resonated with the sentiment that a ‘course correction’ was needed in Bollywood: “Everything you do comes under scrutiny. Course correction is needed, but we live in a democratic country and everyone has the right to express themselves. If cinema is supposed to be taking from society or giving back to society; yes, there may be certain things you don’t agree with. What you like, I may not like - a book, a painting - but that doesn’t make that piece of art terrible. So, what I can do is say, ‘I don’t think I like it’, but to say it is bad?”

When asked if she means one can say the art is terrible but it has a right to exist, Shefali answered, “But who decides that it is terrible?”

The ‘Delhi Crime’ star said if one doesn’t like something, they are free to not engage with it. “I may not like it, but others may love it. You can’t scrutinise and fight about everything. You have to pick your battles. Then the importance or seriousness of actually raising a point goes down the drain because you are picking points on everything!”

On the work front, Shefali Shah had a packed 2022 with films like ‘Jalsa’, ‘Darlings’ and ‘Doctor G’. She also returned with season two of her acclaimed ‘Netflix’ series, ‘Delhi Crime’.