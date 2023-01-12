‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, ‘The Banshees of Insherin’ lead 29th SAG Awards nominations

The ‘Screen Actors Guild’ announced nominations for its 29th annual awards, heaping nominations on ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, while throwing some curve balls into the Oscar race.

The awards, voted on by the Hollywood actors’ guild SAG-AFTRA, were announced on January 11 on ‘Instagram Live’ by Haley Lu Richardson (‘The White Lotus’) and Ashley Park (‘Emily in Paris’).

Nominees for the guild’s top award for the best ensemble are ‘Babylon’, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, ‘The Fabelmans’ and ‘Women Talking’.

Up for best performance by a female actor in a leading role are Cate Blanchett (‘Tár’), Viola Davis (‘The Woman King’), Ana de Armas (‘Blonde’), Danielle Deadwyler (‘Till’) and Michelle Yeoh (‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’).

Nominated for best performance by a male actor in a leading role are Austin Butler (‘Elvis’), Colin Farrell (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’), Brendan Fraser (‘The Whale’), Bill Nighy (‘Living’) and Adam Sandler (‘Hustle’).

The nominees for a male actor in a drama series are Jonathan Banks, Jason Bateman, Jeff Bridges, Bob Odenkirk and Adam Scott.

There are many other major nominations for the SAG Awards as well.

The SAG Awards are considered one of the most reliable Oscar bellwethers. Seldom does a movie or performance not nominated by the screen actors end up winning at the Academy Awards. Actors make up the biggest percentage of the film academy, so their choices have the largest sway.

After losing their longtime broadcast home on TNT and TBS, the SAG Awards announced a new multiyear partnership with ‘Netflix’ to stream the ceremony. This year’s show, to take place on February 26, will be live streamed on Netflix’s ‘YouTube’ page.