‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, Michelle Yeoh create history at Oscars 2023

The coveted 95th Academy Awards ceremony, held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, belonged to the multiverse dramedy ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, which scored multiple awards, including ‘best picture’, ‘best director’, ‘best actress’, ‘best actor in a supporting role’ and ‘best actress in a supporting role’, among other categories.

While Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian woman to win the ‘best actress’ trophy, Brendan Fraser returned to centre stage with his ‘best actor’ award for his role as an overweight reclusive professor in ‘The Whale’.

“Ladies, don’t ever let anyone tell you that you are past your prime. For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibility,” she said.

Ke Huy Quan, who bagged ‘best supporting actor’ award for ‘Everything…’, made history as the first Vietnam-born actor to win an Oscar.

India also held its own at the awards ceremony as RRR’s chartbuster ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the ‘best original song’ and ‘The Elephant Whisperer’ emerged as the winner in the ‘best documentary shorts’ category. The third nominee from India, Shaunak Sen’s ‘All That Breathes’, lost to Navalny in the ‘best documentary feature film’ segment.

Ruth E Carter, the costume designer behind the ‘Black Panther’ films, also made history by becoming the first black woman to win two Oscars.

Hosted by popular late night show host Jimmy Kimmel, the ceremony’s main highlight was the electrifying performance of ‘Naatu Naatu’ by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, which brought the Dolby Theatre to life with dancers of all ethnicities acing the hook step of the international music sensation from ‘RRR’. The performance, which received a standing ovation, was introduced by Hindi cinema star Deepika Padukone, who had to pause at least thrice in between owing to the loud cheers from the A-list audience.





Winners of Oscars 2023

Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh (‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’)

Best Actor: Brendan Fraser (‘The Whale’)

Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert (‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’)

Best Film Editing: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Song: Naatu Naatu (‘RRR’)

Best Sound: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Adapted Screenplay: Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay: Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert)

Best Visual Effects: Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Production Design: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Original Score: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Documentary Short Film: The Elephant Whisperers

Best Costume Design: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best International Feature Film: All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Best Cinematography: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Documentary Feature Film: Navalny

Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis (‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’)

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan (‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’)